Boost your knowledge with General Chemistry Flashcards!
Discover the power of flashcards for fun and efficient studying.
Popular flashcards of the week
Classification of Matter definitions
1. Intro to General Chemistry
15 Terms
17 students found this helpful
General Chemistry flashcard sets
Find flashcards by topic or subject
930 Decks
- Naming Alkanes definitions22. Organic Chemistry15 Terms
- The Alkyl Groups definitions22. Organic Chemistry15 Terms
- Naming Alkanes with Substituents definitions22. Organic Chemistry10 Terms
- Naming Cyclic Alkanes definitions22. Organic Chemistry10 Terms
- Naming Other Substituents definitions22. Organic Chemistry15 Terms
- Naming Alcohols definitions22. Organic Chemistry10 Terms
- Naming Alkenes definitions22. Organic Chemistry10 Terms
- Naming Alkynes definitions22. Organic Chemistry10 Terms
- Naming Ketones definitions22. Organic Chemistry10 Terms