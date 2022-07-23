Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 35a
Chapter 1, Problem 35a

(a) A sample of tetrachloroethylene, a liquid used in dry cleaning that is being phased out because of its potential to cause cancer, has a mass of 40.55 g and a volume of 25.0 mL at 25 °C. What is its density at this temperature? Will tetrachloroethylene float on water? (Materials that are less dense than water will float.)

Hi everyone today, we have a question telling us that an unknown 15 millimeter sample of liquid at room temperature was determined to weigh 69.3 g, calculate its density and determine if it will float on water. So for this we're going to use the equation mass equals volume times density. And we want to solve for density. So density will equal mass divided by volume. So now, plugging in what we know. Our density equals 69 0. g, divided by 15 mL, And that equals 4. grams per middle leader. And we're going to assume that water has a density Of about one g per mil leader. 4. Is greater than one, so it will sink. And there are our final answers. Thank you for watching. Bye.
