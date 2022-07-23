Chapter 1, Problem 34a
(a) A child has a fever of 101 F. What is the temperature in C?
Make the following conversions: (d) 832 K to C
Make the following conversions: (e) 721 K to F
Make the following conversions: (f) 35 F to K.
(b) In a desert, the temperature can be as high as 45 °C, what is the temperature in °F?
(a) A sample of tetrachloroethylene, a liquid used in dry cleaning that is being phased out because of its potential to cause cancer, has a mass of 40.55 g and a volume of 25.0 mL at 25 °C. What is its density at this temperature? Will tetrachloroethylene float on water? (Materials that are less dense than water will float.)
(b) Carbon dioxide (CO2) is a gas at room temperature and pressure. However, carbon dioxide can be put under pressure to become a 'supercritical fluid' that is a much safer dry-cleaning agent than tetrachloroethylene. At a certain pressure, the density of supercritical CO2 is 0.469 g/cm3. What is the mass of a 25.0-mL sample of supercritical CO2 at this pressure?