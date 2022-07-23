Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Chapter 1, Problem 34a

(a) A child has a fever of 101 F. What is the temperature in C?

Video transcript

Hello everyone today we are being asked to convert the following two Celsius or degrees Celsius a teen's fever of 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit. The first thing we want to do is we want to recall the Formula four degrees Celsius and that is going to be 5/9 times the degrees in Fahrenheit subtracted 32. Using this equation, we can simply plug in the value 4°F, which is 99.5 and subtract that by 32. And this gives us an end value of 37.5°C. I hope this helped and until next time.
