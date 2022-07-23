Skip to main content
(b) In a desert, the temperature can be as high as 45 °C, what is the temperature in °F?

Hello everyone today. We are being asked to convert the temperature in the city being 37 degrees Celsius into degrees Fahrenheit. And to do so, we use the following equation, we say degrees Fahrenheit is equal to 1.8 times the degrees in C And they were going to add 32 to that. Therefore we would have 1.8 times 37°C plus 32. And when we solve the math we get .6°F, I hope this helps and until next time.
