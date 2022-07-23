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Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 34c,d,e
Chapter 1, Problem 34c,d,e

(c) During winter, the temperature of the Arctic region can drop below -50 °C, what is the temperature in degree Fahrenheit and in Kelvin? (d) The sublimation temperature of dry ice is -78.5 °C. Convert this temperature to degree Fahrenheit and Kelvin. (e) Ethanol boils at 351 K. Convert this temperature to degree Fahrenheit and degree Celsius.

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1
To convert from Celsius to Fahrenheit, use the formula: F = 95C + 32. Apply this formula to the given temperatures in Celsius.
To convert from Celsius to Kelvin, use the formula: K = C + 273.15. Apply this formula to the given temperatures in Celsius.
For part (c), convert -50 °C to Fahrenheit using the formula from step 1, and to Kelvin using the formula from step 2.
For part (d), convert -78.5 °C to Fahrenheit using the formula from step 1, and to Kelvin using the formula from step 2.
For part (e), to convert 351 K to Celsius, use the formula: C = K - 273.15. Then, convert the result to Fahrenheit using the formula from step 1.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Temperature Conversion

Temperature conversion involves changing a temperature value from one unit to another, commonly between Celsius, Fahrenheit, and Kelvin. The formulas used are: °F = (°C × 9/5) + 32 for Celsius to Fahrenheit, K = °C + 273.15 for Celsius to Kelvin, and °C = (°F - 32) × 5/9 for Fahrenheit to Celsius. Understanding these conversions is essential for accurately interpreting temperature data in different contexts.
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Sublimation

Sublimation is the process where a solid transitions directly to a gas without passing through the liquid phase. This phenomenon occurs under specific temperature and pressure conditions, such as with dry ice (solid CO2), which sublimates at -78.5 °C. Recognizing sublimation is important for understanding phase changes and the behavior of substances under varying environmental conditions.
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Boiling Point

The boiling point of a substance is the temperature at which its vapor pressure equals the external pressure, causing it to change from liquid to gas. For ethanol, which boils at 351 K, this temperature can be converted to Celsius and Fahrenheit to understand its behavior in different environments. Knowing boiling points is crucial in chemistry for processes like distillation and understanding the properties of liquids.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

(b) In a desert, the temperature can be as high as 45 °C, what is the temperature in °F?

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Textbook Question

(b) Carbon dioxide (CO2) is a gas at room temperature and pressure. However, carbon dioxide can be put under pressure to become a 'supercritical fluid' that is a much safer dry-cleaning agent than tetrachloroethylene. At a certain pressure, the density of supercritical CO2 is 0.469 g/cm3. What is the mass of a 25.0-mL sample of supercritical CO2 at this pressure?

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Textbook Question

(a) A child has a fever of 101 °F. What is the temperature in °C?

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Textbook Question

Make the following conversions: (f) 35 °F to K.

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Textbook Question

(a) A sample of tetrachloroethylene, a liquid used in dry cleaning that is being phased out because of its potential to cause cancer, has a mass of 40.55 g and a volume of 25.0 mL at 25 °C. What is its density at this temperature? Will tetrachloroethylene float on water? (Materials that are less dense than water will float.)

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