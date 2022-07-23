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Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 55c
Chapter 1, Problem 55c

(c) The Statue of Liberty is 151 ft tall. Calculate its height in meters.

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1
Understand the conversion factor between feet and meters. The conversion factor is 1 foot = 0.3048 meters.
Set up the conversion equation using the conversion factor. Multiply the height in feet by the conversion factor to convert it to meters.
Express the equation mathematically: \( \text{Height in meters} = \text{Height in feet} \times 0.3048 \).
Substitute the given height of the Statue of Liberty (151 ft) into the equation: \( \text{Height in meters} = 151 \times 0.3048 \).
Perform the multiplication to find the height in meters. This will give you the height of the Statue of Liberty in meters.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. In this case, we need to convert feet to meters. The conversion factor between feet and meters is that 1 foot is approximately 0.3048 meters. Understanding how to apply this conversion factor is essential for accurately calculating the height of the Statue of Liberty in meters.
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Measurement Systems

Measurement systems refer to the standardized units used to quantify physical quantities. The two most common systems are the Imperial system, which includes feet and inches, and the Metric system, which includes meters and centimeters. Familiarity with these systems is crucial for performing conversions and understanding the context of measurements in different regions.
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Dimensional Analysis

Dimensional analysis is a mathematical technique used to convert one set of units to another by multiplying by conversion factors. It ensures that the units cancel appropriately, leading to the desired unit in the final answer. This method is particularly useful in problems involving unit conversions, such as calculating the height of the Statue of Liberty from feet to meters.
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