Chapter 1, Problem 55b
(b) The lung capacity of the blue whale is 5.0×103 L. Convert this volume into gallons.
Using your knowledge of metric units, English units, and the information on the back inside cover, write down the conversion factors needed to convert (c) mi to km
Using your knowledge of metric units, English units, and the information on the back inside cover, write down the conversion factors needed to convert (d) ft3 to L.
(a) A bumblebee flies with a ground speed of 15.2 m/s. Calculate its speed in km/hr.
(d) Bamboo can grow up to 60.0 cm/day. Convert this growth rate into inches per hour.
(a) The speed of light in a vacuum is 2.998×108 m/s. Calculate its speed in miles per hour.
(b) The Sears Tower in Chicago is 1454 ft tall. Calculate its height in meters.