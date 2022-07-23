Chapter 1, Problem 55d
(d) Bamboo can grow up to 60.0 cm/day. Convert this growth rate into inches per hour.
Using your knowledge of metric units, English units, and the information on the back inside cover, write down the conversion factors needed to convert (d) ft3 to L.
(a) A bumblebee flies with a ground speed of 15.2 m/s. Calculate its speed in km/hr.
(b) The lung capacity of the blue whale is 5.0×103 L. Convert this volume into gallons.
(a) The speed of light in a vacuum is 2.998×108 m/s. Calculate its speed in miles per hour.
(b) The Sears Tower in Chicago is 1454 ft tall. Calculate its height in meters.
(c) The Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida has a volume of 3,666,500 m3. Convert this volume to liters and express the result in standard exponential notation.