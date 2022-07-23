Chapter 1, Problem 16a
Give the chemical symbol or name for each of the following elements, as appropriate: (a) rhenium
Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: (c) diamond
Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: (d) mayonnaise.
Give the chemical symbol or name for the following elements, as appropriate: (c) cobalt
Zirconia, an oxide of zirconium, is often used as an affordable diamond substitute. Just like diamond, it is a colorless crystal which sparkles under sunlight. Which of the following physical properties do you think would help in differentiating between diamond and Zirconia—melting point, density, or physical state?
In the process of attempting to characterize a substance, a chemist makes the following observations: The substance is a silvery white, lustrous metal. It melts at 649 °C and boils at 1105 °C. Its density at 20 °C is 1.738 g/cm3. The substance burns in air, producing an intense white light. It reacts with chlorine to give a brittle white solid. The substance can be pounded into thin sheets or drawn into wires. It is a good conductor of electricity. Which of these characteristics are physical properties, and which are chemical properties?