Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 16a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 16a

Give the chemical symbol or name for each of the following elements, as appropriate: (a) rhenium

Verified Solution
Video duration:
58s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone in this example we need to provide the chemical symbol of tennessean on our periodic table. So when we look for tennessean on the periodic table, we're looking for the symbol T. Lower case S. Which stands for Tennessee in the element. We would find this at atomic number Z. We can recall that Z represents our value for atomic number equal to a value of 17. And we would recognize that this is located across period seven In Group seven A. And so to write out our chemical symbol for tennessean, we would have T lower case S. And then our atomic number on the left hand subscript here. So this will actually be our chemical symbol for Tennessean. To complete this example as our final answer. I hope that everything I reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: (c) diamond

1051
views
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture. If a mixture, indicate whether it is homogeneous or heterogeneous: (d) mayonnaise.

1959
views
Textbook Question

Give the chemical symbol or name for the following elements, as appropriate: (c) cobalt

512
views
Textbook Question
A solid white substance A is heated strongly in the absence of air. It decomposes to form a new white substance B and a gas C. The gas has exactly the same properties as the product obtained when carbon is burned in an excess of oxygen. Based on these observations, can we determine whether solids A and B and gas C are elements or compounds?
1550
views
Textbook Question

Zirconia, an oxide of zirconium, is often used as an affordable diamond substitute. Just like diamond, it is a colorless crystal which sparkles under sunlight. Which of the following physical properties do you think would help in differentiating between diamond and Zirconia—melting point, density, or physical state?

980
views
Textbook Question

In the process of attempting to characterize a substance, a chemist makes the following observations: The substance is a silvery white, lustrous metal. It melts at 649 °C and boils at 1105 °C. Its density at 20 °C is 1.738 g/cm3. The substance burns in air, producing an intense white light. It reacts with chlorine to give a brittle white solid. The substance can be pounded into thin sheets or drawn into wires. It is a good conductor of electricity. Which of these characteristics are physical properties, and which are chemical properties?

1158
views
1
rank