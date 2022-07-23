Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
Chapter 10, Problem 65

The atmospheric concentration of CO2 gas is presently 407 ppm (parts per million, by volume; that is, 407 L of every 106 L of the atmosphere are CO2). What is the mole fraction of CO2 in the atmosphere?.

Hi everyone here, we have a question asking us to calculate the mole fraction of argon in the atmosphere. If its atmospheric concentration is 9340 parts per million by volume, that is 9340 liters of every 10 to the six liter of the atmosphere are are gone. So for this, we need to remember avocados law and avocados law states that the volume of a gas at the same temperature and pressure are going to be directly proportional to the amount of the gas. So the moles of the gas. This means that at constant temperature and pressure, the mole fraction and the volume fraction are going to be the same. So we're going to use that to our advantage here. So our mole fraction of argon is going to equal the moles of argon over the total moles, which is going to equal the volume of argon over the total volume, Which is going to equal 9. 9340. Leaders over 10 to the six liters because its parts per million. So 10 to the sixth and that equals 9.340 times to the negative third. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye
