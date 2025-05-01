Hurricane Wilma of 2005 is the most intense hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin, with a low-pressure reading of 882 mbar (millibars). Convert this reading into (c) inches of Hg.
Ch.10 - Gases
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 10, Problem 21
In the United States, barometric pressures are generally reported in inches of mercury (in. Hg). On a beautiful summer day in Chicago, the barometric pressure is 30.45 in. Hg. (a) Convert this pressure to torr.
Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the relationship between inches of mercury and torr. 1 inch of mercury (in. Hg) is equivalent to 25.4 torr.
Step 2: Identify the given pressure in inches of mercury, which is 30.45 in. Hg.
Step 3: Set up the conversion by multiplying the given pressure in inches of mercury by the conversion factor (25.4 torr/in. Hg).
Step 4: Perform the multiplication: 30.45 in. Hg * 25.4 torr/in. Hg.
Step 5: The result of this multiplication will give you the pressure in torr.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Barometric Pressure
Barometric pressure is the pressure exerted by the weight of the atmosphere at a given point. It is commonly measured using a barometer and is expressed in various units, including inches of mercury (in. Hg) and torr. Understanding barometric pressure is essential for meteorology and various scientific applications, as it influences weather patterns and altitude measurements.
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Unit Conversion
Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one set of units to another set of units. In this case, converting inches of mercury to torr involves using a specific conversion factor, where 1 in. Hg is equivalent to 25.4 torr. Mastery of unit conversion is crucial in chemistry and physics to ensure accurate calculations and comparisons across different measurement systems.
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Conversion Factors
Torr
The torr is a unit of pressure defined as 1/760 of standard atmospheric pressure, which is equivalent to the pressure exerted by a 1 mm column of mercury at 0°C. It is commonly used in scientific contexts, particularly in vacuum measurements and gas laws. Understanding the torr is important for interpreting pressure readings in various scientific fields, including chemistry and physics.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Hurricane Wilma of 2005 is the most intense hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin, with a low-pressure reading of 882 mbar (millibars). Convert this reading into (b) torr.
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Textbook Question
Hurricane Wilma of 2005 is the most intense hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin, with a low-pressure reading of 882 mbar (millibars). Convert this reading into (a) atmospheres.
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Textbook Question
Perform the following conversions: (d) 1.323 * 105 Pa to atmospheres
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Textbook Question
The highest barometric pressure ever recorded was 823.7 torr at Agata in Siberia, Russia on December 31, 1968. Convert this pressure to (e) psi.
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Textbook Question
The highest barometric pressure ever recorded was 823.7 torr at Agata in Siberia, Russia on December 31, 1968. Convert this pressure to (d) bars.
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