The highest barometric pressure ever recorded was 823.7 torr at Agata in Siberia, Russia on December 31, 1968. Convert this pressure to (d) bars.
The highest barometric pressure ever recorded was 823.7 torr at Agata in Siberia, Russia on December 31, 1968. Convert this pressure to (e) psi.
Perform the following conversions: (b) 0.685 bar to kilopascals
Perform the following conversions: (d) 1.323 * 105 Pa to atmospheres
Hurricane Wilma of 2005 is the most intense hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin, with a low-pressure reading of 882 mbar (millibars). Convert this reading into (a) atmospheres.
Hurricane Wilma of 2005 is the most intense hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin, with a low-pressure reading of 882 mbar (millibars). Convert this reading into (b) torr.
Hurricane Wilma of 2005 is the most intense hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin, with a low-pressure reading of 882 mbar (millibars). Convert this reading into (c) inches of Hg.
If the atmospheric pressure is 0.995 atm, what is the pressure of the enclosed gas in each of the three cases depicted in the drawing? Assume that the gray liquid is mercury. (i)
If the atmospheric pressure is 0.995 atm, what is the pressure of the enclosed gas in each of the three cases depicted in the drawing? Assume that the gray liquid is mercury. (ii)
An open-end manometer containing mercury is connected to a container of gas, as depicted in Sample Exercise 10.2. What is the pressure of the enclosed gas in torr in each of the following situations? (a) The mercury in the arm attached to the gas is 15.4 mm higher than in the one open to the atmosphere; atmospheric pressure is 0.985 atm.
You have a gas at 25 C confined to a cylinder with a movable piston. Which of the following actions would double the gas pressure? (a) Lifting up on the piston to double the volume while keeping the temperature constant (b) Heating the gas so that its temperature rises from 25 C to 50 C, while keeping the volume constant (c) Pushing down on the piston to halve the volume while keeping the temperature constant.
(a) Amonton's law expresses the relationship between pressure and temperature. Use Charles's law and Boyle's law to derive the proportionality relationship between P and T.
(b) If a car tire is filled to a pressure of 220.6 kPa measured at 24 °C, what will be the tire pressure if the tires heat up to 49 °C during driving?
(b) What is the molar volume of an ideal gas at STP?
(d) If you measure pressure in bars instead of atmospheres, calculate the corresponding value of R in L-bar/mol-K.
- Suppose you are given two 2-L flasks and told that one contains a gas of molar mass 28, the other a gas of molar mass 56, both at the same temperature and pressure. The mass of gas in the flask A is 1.0 g and the mass of gas in the flask B is 2.0 g. Which flask contains the gas of molar mass 28, and which contains the gas of molar mass 56?
- Suppose you are given two flasks at the same temperature, one of volume 2 L and the other of volume 3 L. The 2-L flask contains 4.8 g of gas, and the gas pressure is x kPa. The 3-L flask contains 0.36 g of gas, and the gas pressure is 0.1x. Do the two gases have the same molar mass? If not, which contains the gas of higher molar mass?
- Complete the following table for an ideal gas: P V n T 101.33 kPa ? L 3.333 mol 300 K
(a) Calculate the number of molecules in a deep breath of air whose volume is 2.25 L at body temperature, 37 °C, and a pressure of 97.99 kPa.
(b) The adult blue whale has a lung capacity of 5.0 * 103 L. Calculate the mass of air (assume an average molar mass of 28.98 g>mol) contained in an adult blue whale's lungs at 0.0 °C and 101.33 kPa, assuming the air behaves ideally.
(a) If the pressure exerted by ozone, O3, in the stratosphere is 304 Pa and the temperature is 250 K, how many ozone molecules are in a liter?
(b) Carbon dioxide makes up approximately 0.04% of Earth's atmosphere. If you collect a 2.0-L sample from the atmosphere at sea level (101.33 kPa) on a warm day 127 °C2, how many CO2 molecules are in your sample?
- A scuba diver's tank contains 2.50 kg of O2 compressed into a volume of 11.0 L. (b) What volume would this oxygen occupy at 25 °C and 101.33 kPa?
An aerosol spray can with a volume of 125 mL contains 1.30 g of propane gas (C3H8) as a propellant. (a) If the can is at 25 °C, what is the pressure in the can?
An aerosol spray can with a volume of 125 mL contains 1.30 g of propane gas (C3H8) as a propellant. (c) The can's label says that exposure to temperatures above 50 °C may cause the can to burst. What is the pressure in the can at this temperature?
- A 50.0 g sample of solid CO2 (dry ice) is added at -100 °C to an evacuated (all of the gas removed) container with a volume of 5.0 L. If the container is sealed and then allowed to warm to room temperature 125 °C2 so that the entire solid CO2 is converted to a gas, what is the pressure inside the container?
- A 334-mL cylinder for use in chemistry lectures contains 5.225 g of helium at 23 °C. How many grams of helium must be released to reduce the pressure to 7.60 MPa assuming ideal gas behavior?
Chlorine is widely used to purify municipal water supplies and to treat swimming pool waters. Suppose that the volume of a particular sample of Cl2 gas is 8.70 L at 119.3 kPa and 24 °C. (b) What volume will the Cl2 occupy at STP?
Chlorine is widely used to purify municipal water supplies and to treat swimming pool waters. Suppose that the volume of a particular sample of Cl2 gas is 8.70 L at 119.3 kPa and 24 °C. (c) At what temperature will the volume be 15.00 L if the pressure is 116.8 kPa
Many gases are shipped in high-pressure containers. Consider a steel tank whose volume is 210.0 L that contains O2 gas at a pressure of 16,500 kPa at 23 °C. (b) What volume would the gas occupy at STP?
