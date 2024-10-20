Problem 44c
Many gases are shipped in high-pressure containers. Consider a steel tank whose volume is 210.0 L that contains O2 gas at a pressure of 16,500 kPa at 23 °C. (c) At what temperature would the pressure in the tank equal 15.2 MPa?
Problem 44d
Many gases are shipped in high-pressure containers. Consider a steel tank whose volume is 210.0 L that contains O2 gas at a pressure of 16,500 kPa at 23 °C. (d) What would be the pressure of the gas, in kPa, if it were transferred to a container at 24 °C whose volume is 55.0 L?
Problem 45a
In an experiment reported in the scientific literature, male cockroaches were made to run at different speeds on a miniature treadmill while their oxygen consumption was measured. In 30 minutes the average cockroach (running at 0.08 km/h) consumed 1.0 mL of O2 at 101.33 kPa pressure and 20 °C per gram of insect mass. (a) How many moles of O2 would be consumed in 1 day by a 6.3-g cockroach moving at this speed?
Problem 46a
The physical fitness of athletes is measured by 'VO2 max,' which is the maximum volume of oxygen consumed by an individual during incremental exercise (for example, on a treadmill). An average male has a VO2 max of 45 mL O2/kg body mass/min, but a world-class male athlete can have a VO2 max reading of 88.0 mL O2/kg body mass/min. (a) Calculate the volume of oxygen, in mL, consumed in 1 hr by an average man who weighs 85 kg and has a VO2 max reading of 47.5 mL O2/kg body mass/min.
- Rank the following gases from least dense to most dense at 101.33 kPa and 298 K: O2, Ar, NH3, HCl.
Problem 47
- Rank the following gases and vapors from least dense to most dense at 101.33 kPa and 298 K: water vapor 1H2O1g22, nitrogen 1N22, hydrogen sulfide 1H2S2.
Problem 48
Problem 49
Which of the following statements best explains why a closed balloon filled with helium gas rises in air? (a) Helium is a monatomic gas, whereas nearly all the molecules that make up air, such as nitrogen and oxygen, are diatomic. (b) The average speed of helium atoms is greater than the average speed of air molecules, and the greater speed of collisions with the balloon walls propels the balloon upward. (c) Because the helium atoms are of lower mass than the average air molecule, the helium gas is less dense than air. The mass of the balloon is thus less than the mass of the air displaced by its volume. (d) Because helium has a lower molar mass than the average air molecule, the helium atoms are in faster motion. This means that the temperature of the helium is greater than the air temperature. Hot gases tend to rise.
Problem 51a
(a) Calculate the density of NO2 gas at 0.970 atm and 35 °C.
Problem 51b
(b) Calculate the molar mass of a gas if 2.50 g occupies 0.875 L at 685 torr and 35 °C
- (b) Calculate the molar mass of a vapor that has a density of 7.135 g>L at 12 °C and 99.06 kPa.
Problem 52
- In the Dumas-bulb technique for determining the molar mass of an unknown liquid, you vaporize the sample of a liquid that boils below 100 °C in a boiling-water bath and determine the mass of vapor required to fill the bulb. From the following data, calculate the molar mass of the unknown liquid: mass of unknown vapor, 1.012 g; volume of bulb, 354 cm3; pressure, 98.93 kPa; temperature, 99 °C.
Problem 53
- The molar mass of a volatile substance was determined by the Dumas-bulb method described in Exercise 10.53. The unknown vapor had a mass of 2.55 g; the volume of the bulb was 500 mL, pressure 101.33 kPa, and temperature 37 °C.Calculate the molar mass of the unknown vapor.
Problem 54
- Magnesium can be used as a 'getter' in evacuated enclosures to react with the last traces of oxygen. (The magnesium is usually heated by passing an electric current through a wire or ribbon of the metal.) If an enclosure of 5.67 L has a partial pressure of O2 of 7.066 mPa at 30 °C, what mass of magnesium will react according to the following equation? 2 Mg1s2 + O21g2¡2 MgO1s2
Problem 55
- Calcium hydride, CaH2, reacts with water to form hydrogen gas: CaH21s2 + 2 H2O1l2¡Ca1OH221aq2 + 2 H21g2 This reaction is sometimes used to inflate life rafts, weather balloons, and the like, when a simple, compact means of generating H2 is desired. How many grams of CaH2 are needed to generate 145 L of H2 gas if the pressure of H2 is 110 kPa at 21 °C?
Problem 56
Problem 58
Both Jacques Charles and Joseph Louis Guy-Lussac were avid balloonists. In his original flight in 1783, Jacques Charles used a balloon that contained approximately 31,150 L of H2. He generated the H2 using the reaction between iron and hydrochloric acid: Fe1s2 + 2 HCl1aq2 ¡ FeCl21aq2 + H21g2 How many kilograms of iron were needed to produce this volume of H2 if the temperature was 22 °C?
- During a person's typical breathing cycle, the CO2 concentration in the expired air rises to a peak of 4.6% by volume. (a) Calculate the partial pressure of the CO2 in the expired air at its peak, assuming 1 atm pressure and a body temperature of 37 °C.
Problem 59
- Acetylene gas, C2H21g2, can be prepared by the reaction of calcium carbide with water: CaC21s2 + 2 H2O1l2¡Ca1OH221aq2 + C2H21g2 Calculate the volume of C2H2 that is collected over water at 23 °C by reaction of 1.524 g of CaC2 if the total pressure of the gas is 100.4 kPa. (The vapor pressure of water is tabulated in Appendix B.)
Problem 60
Problem 62
Consider a mixture of two gases, A and B, confined in a closed vessel. A quantity of a third gas, C, is added to the same vessel at the same temperature. How does the addition of gas C affect the following: (a) the partial pressure of gas A?
Problem 65
The atmospheric concentration of CO2 gas is presently 407 ppm (parts per million, by volume; that is, 407 L of every 106 L of the atmosphere are CO2). What is the mole fraction of CO2 in the atmosphere?.
- A plasma-screen TV contains thousands of tiny cells filled with a mixture of Xe, Ne, and He gases that emits light of specific wavelengths when a voltage is applied. A particular plasma cell, 0.900 mm * 0.300 mm * 10.0 mm, contains 4% Xe in a 1:1 Ne:He mixture at a total pressure of 66.66 kPa. Calculate the number of Ne atoms in the cell and state the assumptions you need to make in your calculation.
Problem 66
- A piece of dry ice (solid carbon dioxide) with a mass of 20.0 g is placed in a 25.0-L vessel that already contains air at 50.66 kPa and 25 °C. After the carbon dioxide has totally sublimed, what is the partial pressure of the resultant CO2 gas, and the total pressure in the container at 25 °C?
Problem 67
- A sample of 5.00 mL of diethylether 1C2H5OC2H5, density = 0.7134 g>mL2 is introduced into a 6.00-L vessel that already contains a mixture of N2 and O2, whose partial pressures are PN2 = 21.08 kPa and PO2 = 76.1 kPa. The temperature is held at 35.0 °C, and the diethylether totally evaporates. (b) Calculate the total pressure in the container.
Problem 68
- A rigid vessel containing a 3:1 mol ratio of carbon dioxide and water vapor is held at 200 °C where it has a total pressure of 202.7 kPa. If the vessel is cooled to 10 °C so that all of the water vapor condenses, what is the pressure of carbon dioxide? Neglect the volume of the liquid water that forms on cooling.
Problem 69
- At an underwater depth of 100 m, the pressure is 1.106 MPa. What should the partial pressure of oxygen be in the diving gas for the mole fraction of oxygen in the mixture to be 0.21, the same as in air?
Problem 71
- A quantity of N2 gas originally held at 531.96 kPa pressure in a 1.00-L container at 26 °C is transferred to a 12.5-L container at 20 °C. A quantity of O2 gas originally at 531.96 kPa and 26 °C in a 5.00-L container is transferred to this same container. What is the total pressure in the new container?
Problem 73
Problem 74a
A sample of 3.00 g of SO21g2 originally in a 5.00-L vessel at 21 °C is transferred to a 10.0-L vessel at 26 °C. A sample of 2.35 g of N21g2 originally in a 2.50-L vessel at 20 °C is transferred to this same 10.0-L vessel. (a) What is the partial pressure of SO21g2 in the larger container?
Problem 75a
Determine whether each of the following changes will increase, decrease, or not affect the rate with which gas molecules collide with the walls of their container: (a) increasing the volume of the container (b) increasing the temperature (c) increasing the molar mass of the gas
Problem 76a
Indicate which of the following statements regarding the kinetic-molecular theory of gases are correct. (a) The average kinetic energy of a collection of gas molecules at a given temperature is proportional to m1>2.
- Radon (Rn) is the heaviest (and only radioactive) member of the noble gases. How much slower is the root-mean-square speed of Rn than He at 300 K?
Problem 77
Problem 78
You have an evacuated container of fixed volume and known mass and introduce a known mass of a gas sample. Measuring the pressure at constant temperature over time, you are surprised to see it slowly dropping. You measure the mass of the gas-filled container and find that the mass is what it should be—gas plus container—and the mass does not change over time, so you do not have a leak. Suggest an explanation for your observations.
Ch.10 - Gases
Back