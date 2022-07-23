For (d) Fe(NO3)2: Recognize iron (Fe) as the cation, and nitrate (NO3) as the anion. The charge on iron can be deduced from the formula, considering the charge of nitrate is -1. For (e) Cr(OH)3: Identify chromium (Cr) as the cation, and hydroxide (OH) as the anion. The charge on chromium can be deduced from the formula, considering the charge of hydroxide is -1.