Chapter 2, Problem 98d

There are two different isotopes of bromine atoms. Under normal conditions, elemental bromine consists of Br 2 molecules, and the mass of a Br 2 molecule is the sum of the masses of the two atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of Br 2 consists of three peaks: Mass (u) Relative Size 157.836 0.2569 159.834 0.4999 161.832 0.2431 (d) Determine the average atomic mass of a bromine atom

Verified step by step guidance 1 Step 1: Understand that the average atomic mass of an element is calculated by multiplying the mass of each isotope by its relative abundance, then summing these values. In this case, the relative abundance is given by the relative size of the peaks in the mass spectrum. Step 2: Note that the mass of a Br2 molecule is the sum of the masses of the two bromine atoms in the molecule. Therefore, to find the mass of a single bromine atom, you need to divide the mass of the Br2 molecule by 2. View full solution Step 3: Calculate the mass of a single bromine atom for each peak by dividing the mass of the Br2 molecule (given by the mass spectrum) by 2. This will give you the masses 78.918 u, 79.917 u, and 80.916 u. Step 4: Multiply the mass of each isotope by its relative abundance (given by the relative size of the peaks in the mass spectrum). This will give you the contributions to the average atomic mass from each isotope. Step 5: Sum the contributions from each isotope to find the average atomic mass of a bromine atom. This is the final answer.

