Isotopes Isotopes are variants of a chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons, resulting in different atomic masses. For bromine, there are two stable isotopes: Br-79 and Br-81. The presence of these isotopes affects the average atomic mass of bromine and consequently the molecular mass of Br2, as the molecular mass is calculated based on the isotopic composition.

Mass Spectrum A mass spectrum is a graphical representation of the mass-to-charge ratio of ions, which helps identify the different isotopes and their relative abundances in a sample. In the case of Br2, the mass spectrum shows three peaks corresponding to the different isotopic combinations of bromine atoms, allowing for the determination of the average molecular mass based on the relative sizes of these peaks.