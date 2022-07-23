Chapter 3, Problem 74a
(a) Define the terms theoretical yield, actual yield, and percent yield.
Video transcript
The combustion of one mole of liquid octane, CH3(CH2)6CH3, produces 5470 kJ of heat. Calculate how much heat is produced if 1.000 gallon of octane is combusted.
(b) Why are the amounts of products formed in a reaction determined only by the amount of the limiting reactant?
(c) Why should you base your choice of which compound is the limiting reactant on its number of initial moles, not on its initial mass in grams?
(b) Why is the actual yield in a reaction almost always less than the theoretical yield?
(c) Can a reaction ever have 110% actual yield?
Consider the mixture of ethanol, C2H5OH, and O2 shown in the accompanying diagram. (b) Which reactant is the limiting reactant?