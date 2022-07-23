Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 74a
Chapter 3, Problem 74a

(a) Define the terms theoretical yield, actual yield, and percent yield.

Hi everyone here, we have a problem asking us to identify the following statements refer to actual yield, theoretical yield or percent yield. First, we have Actual yield divided by the theoretical yield, multiplied by 100%. That 100% is key to letting us know that we are talking about the percent yield. 2nd. We have the amount of product obtained from a chemical reaction. The amount of product we're obtaining from a chemical reaction is the actual yield because that is what we are actually getting from the chemical reaction. So too is actual yield. And lastly, we have the calculated and expected amount of product obtained from a chemical reaction assuming the reaction proceeds completely. So the key here is assuming that the reaction proceeds completely. This is a theoretical yield and those are our final answers. Thank you for watching. Bye.
