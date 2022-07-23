Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 74c
Chapter 3, Problem 74c

(c) Can a reaction ever have 110% actual yield?

Hello everyone today we are being asked which of the following statement is true. So we have a says actual yield can be 101%. We know this is not true because the actual yield cannot be more than 100%. B says the actual yield cannot be more than 100% that matches up perfectly with what I just explained. So the actual yield cannot be more than 100% because the actual yield cannot be more than the theoretical yield. And so B is our final answer. I hope this helped, and until next time.
