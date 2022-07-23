Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 74b
Chapter 3, Problem 74b

(b) Why is the actual yield in a reaction almost always less than the theoretical yield?

Video transcript

Hello everyone today we are being asked which of the following statements is true. So A says the theoretical yield is greater than the actual yield because there are errors and losses during the synthesis of a product. This is actually going to be true. And so why is that in a reaction? There are losses and there are errors that will cause the actual yield to be less than the theoretical yield. Remember, the theoretical yield is ideal conditions. And in any experiment you will have errors and losses. I hope this helped. And until next time.
