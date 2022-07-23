Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 75b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 75b

Consider the mixture of ethanol, C2H5OH, and O2 shown in the accompanying diagram. (b) Which reactant is the limiting reactant?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that the following diagram shows a mixture of protein and oxygen gasses. When the reaction mixture is ignited, it produces a mixture of gasses, carbon dioxide and water. Identify the limiting re agent. So first we have to write a balanced equation. So we have C three H eight, which is propane plus five oxygen, Forms three Carbon dioxide and for water. So our mass of carbon dioxide using propane Equals two moles of propane times three moles of carbon dioxide over one mole a propane, and our moles of propane are canceling out, and that equals six moles of carbon dioxide. Next we're going to do the mass of carbon dioxide using oxygen And that equals five moles of oxygen times three moles of carbon dioxide, Divided by five moles of oxygen, And that equals three moles of carbon dioxide. So oxygen is the limiting re agent because it produces a smaller amount of carbon dioxide. And these are our answers. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(a) Define the terms theoretical yield, actual yield, and percent yield.

713
views
Textbook Question

(b) Why is the actual yield in a reaction almost always less than the theoretical yield?

667
views
Textbook Question

(c) Can a reaction ever have 110% actual yield?

557
views
Textbook Question

Consider the mixture of ethanol, C2H5OH, and O2 shown in the accompanying diagram. (c) How many molecules of CO2, H2O, C2H5OH, and O2 will be present if the reaction goes to completion?

690
views
Textbook Question

Consider the mixture of propane, C3H8, and O2 shown here. (a) Write a balanced equation for the combustion reaction that occurs between propane and oxygen.

626
views
Textbook Question

Consider the mixture of propane, C3H8, and O2 shown here. (c) How many molecules of CO2, H2O, C3H8, and O2 will be present if the reaction goes to completion?

954
views