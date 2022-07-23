Chapter 3, Problem 75c
Consider the mixture of ethanol, C2H5OH, and O2 shown in the accompanying diagram. (c) How many molecules of CO2, H2O, C2H5OH, and O2 will be present if the reaction goes to completion?
(b) Why is the actual yield in a reaction almost always less than the theoretical yield?
(c) Can a reaction ever have 110% actual yield?
Consider the mixture of ethanol, C2H5OH, and O2 shown in the accompanying diagram. (b) Which reactant is the limiting reactant?
Consider the mixture of propane, C3H8, and O2 shown here. (a) Write a balanced equation for the combustion reaction that occurs between propane and oxygen.
Consider the mixture of propane, C3H8, and O2 shown here. (c) How many molecules of CO2, H2O, C3H8, and O2 will be present if the reaction goes to completion?
Sodium hydroxide reacts with carbon dioxide as follows: 2 NaOH1s2 + CO21g2¡Na2CO31s2 + H2O1l2 How many moles of Na2CO3 can be produced?