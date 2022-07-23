Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 88b
Chapter 4, Problem 88b

A solution is made by mixing 1.5 g of LiOH and 23.5 mL of 1.000 M HNO3. (b) Calculate the concentration of each ion remaining in solution.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the moles of LiOH using its molar mass: \( \text{moles of LiOH} = \frac{1.5 \text{ g}}{\text{molar mass of LiOH}} \).
Calculate the moles of HNO3 using its concentration and volume: \( \text{moles of HNO3} = 1.000 \text{ M} \times 0.0235 \text{ L} \).
Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction: \( \text{LiOH} + \text{HNO}_3 \rightarrow \text{LiNO}_3 + \text{H}_2\text{O} \).
Determine the limiting reactant by comparing the moles of LiOH and HNO3.
Calculate the moles of Li+ remaining in solution, considering the stoichiometry of the reaction and the limiting reactant.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
10m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions. It involves using balanced chemical equations to determine the relationships between the amounts of substances consumed and produced. In this case, understanding the stoichiometric ratios between LiOH and HNO3 is essential to find out how much Li+ remains after the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry Concept

Molarity

Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is crucial for calculating the concentration of ions in a solution. In this question, the molarity of HNO3 is given, which will help determine how many moles of HNO3 are present and how they react with LiOH.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:13
Molarity

Neutralization Reaction

A neutralization reaction occurs when an acid reacts with a base to produce water and a salt. In this scenario, HNO3 (an acid) reacts with LiOH (a base) to form water and LiNO3. Understanding this concept is vital for determining the extent of the reaction and calculating the remaining concentration of Li+ in the solution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:56
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A solution of 100.0 mL of 0.200 M KOH is mixed with a solution of 200.0 mL of 0.150 M NiSO4. (a) Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs.

407
views
Textbook Question

A solution of 100.0 mL of 0.200 M KOH is mixed with a solution of 200.0 mL of 0.150 M NiSO4. (b) What precipitate forms?

383
views
Textbook Question

A solution of 100.0 mL of 0.200 M KOH is mixed with a solution of 200.0 mL of 0.150 M NiSO4. (e) What is the concentration of each ion that remains in solution?

998
views
Textbook Question

A solution is made by mixing 1.5 g of Sr(OH)2 and 23.5 mL of 1.000 M HNO3. (c) Is the resulting solution acidic or basic?

415
views
Textbook Question

A 0.5895-g sample of impure magnesium hydroxide is dissolved in 100.0 mL of 0.2050 M HCl solution. The excess acid then needs 19.85 mL of 0.1020 M NaOH for neutralization. Calculate the percentage by mass of magnesium hydroxide in the sample, assuming that it is the only substance reacting with the HCl solution.

1379
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

A 1.248-g sample of limestone rock is pulverized and then treated with 30.00 mL of 1.035 M HCl solution. The excess acid then requires 11.56 mL of 1.010 M NaOH for neutralization. Calculate the percentage by mass of calcium carbonate in the rock, assuming that it is the only substance reacting with the HCl solution.

1097
views