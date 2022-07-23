Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions. It involves using balanced chemical equations to determine the relationships between the amounts of substances consumed and produced. In this case, understanding the stoichiometric ratios between LiOH and HNO3 is essential to find out how much Li+ remains after the reaction.

Molarity Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is crucial for calculating the concentration of ions in a solution. In this question, the molarity of HNO3 is given, which will help determine how many moles of HNO3 are present and how they react with LiOH.