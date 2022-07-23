Chapter 4, Problem 87e
A solution of 100.0 mL of 0.200 M KOH is mixed with a solution of 200.0 mL of 0.150 M NiSO4. (e) What is the concentration of each ion that remains in solution?
An 8.65-g sample of an unknown group 2 metal hydroxide is dissolved in 85.0 mL of water. An acid–base indicator is added and the resulting solution is titrated with 2.50 M HCl(aq) solution. The indicator changes color, signaling that the equivalence point has been reached, after 56.9 mL of the hydrochloric acid solution has been added. (b) What is the identity of the metal cation: Ca2+, Sr2+, or Ba2+?
A solution of 100.0 mL of 0.200 M KOH is mixed with a solution of 200.0 mL of 0.150 M NiSO4. (a) Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs.
A solution of 100.0 mL of 0.200 M KOH is mixed with a solution of 200.0 mL of 0.150 M NiSO4. (b) What precipitate forms?
A solution is made by mixing 1.5 g of LiOH and 23.5 mL of 1.000 M HNO3. (b) Calculate the concentration of Li+ remaining in solution.
A solution is made by mixing 1.5 g of Sr(OH)2 and 23.5 mL of 1.000 M HNO3. (c) Is the resulting solution acidic or basic?
A 0.5895-g sample of impure magnesium hydroxide is dissolved in 100.0 mL of 0.2050 M HCl solution. The excess acid then needs 19.85 mL of 0.1020 M NaOH for neutralization. Calculate the percentage by mass of magnesium hydroxide in the sample, assuming that it is the only substance reacting with the HCl solution.