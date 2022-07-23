Chapter 4, Problem 87a

A solution of 100.0 mL of 0.200 M KOH is mixed with a solution of 200.0 mL of 0.150 M NiSO 4 . (a) Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs.

