Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Chapter 4, Problem 87a

A solution of 100.0 mL of 0.200 M KOH is mixed with a solution of 200.0 mL of 0.150 M NiSO4. (a) Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs.

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to write the balanced chemical reaction for the reaction of 120.5 ml of 0.150 Molar potassium hydroxide 250 ml of 0. moller copper nitrate. So we're going to start out with our potassium hydroxide plus our copper nitrate. And now we're going to displace these. So our potassium is going to go with our nitrate, potassium has a charge of plus one nitrate has a charge of minus one. So those will cancel out and it will just be K N. 03. And now our copper Is going to go with our hydroxide. Copper has a charge of two plus Hydroxide has a charge of -1. So where you're going to criss cross those to get copper and two hydroxide. So that is forming copper hydroxide plus potassium nightshade. And now we need to balance this. So if we look on the left we only have one hydrogen and on the right we have two. So we're going to fix that by putting a two in front of our potassium hydroxide. And now if we look on our reactive side we have two potassium and only one on our product side. So we're going to fix that by putting a two in front of our potassium nitrate. And now we are all balanced and that is our final equation. Thank you for watching. Bye
