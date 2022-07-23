Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 59b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 4, Problem 59b

(b) Can you identify which one between 0.10 mol ZnCl2 and 0.1M ZnCl2 contains more Zn2+ ion? Why?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Everyone. So I asked us 3.5 moles of calcium bromine And one more solution of sodium bromine. I asked, taking the temple the r minus ions. It's gonna be no, cannot determine which one has more p. R minus ions since there's no volume given, since we're giving the majority of sodium bromide. But we need the volume of the solution to find the mall of ions. It's the most part the volume of the solution by the polarity to cancel the volume and find the mold of the ions. Then we can multiply this number by how many atoms of romaine have in the compound. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was up for.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The metal cadmium tends to form Cd2+ ions. The following observations are made: (i) When a strip of zinc metal is placed in CdCl2(aq), cadmium metal is deposited on the strip. (ii) When a strip of cadmium metal is placed in Ni(NO3)(aq), nickel metal is deposited on the strip. (b) Which elements more closely define the position of cadmium in the activity series?

916
views
Textbook Question

The following reactions (note that the arrows are pointing only one direction) can be used to prepare an activity series for the halogens: Br21aq2 + 2 NaI1aq2¡2 NaBr1aq2 + I21aq2 Cl21aq2 + 2 NaBr1aq2¡2 NaCl1aq2 + Br21aq2 (a) Which elemental halogen would you predict is the most stable, upon mixing with other halides?

637
views
Textbook Question

(a) Is the number of moles of ions present in a solution an intensive or an extensive property?

448
views
Textbook Question

You make 1.000 L of an aqueous solution that contains 35.0 g of sucrose (C12H22O11). (b) How many liters of water would you have to add to this solution to reduce the molarity you calculated in part (a) by a factor of two?

932
views
Textbook Question

(c) How many milliliters of a 6.00 M NaOH solution are needed to provide 0.350 mol of NaOH?

1204
views
Textbook Question

(b) How many moles of KBr are present in 150 mL of a 0.112 M solution?

963
views