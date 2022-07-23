Chapter 4, Problem 60b
You make 1.000 L of an aqueous solution that contains 35.0 g of sucrose (C12H22O11). (b) How many liters of water would you have to add to this solution to reduce the molarity you calculated in part (a) by a factor of two?
Video transcript
The following reactions (note that the arrows are pointing only one direction) can be used to prepare an activity series for the halogens: Br21aq2 + 2 NaI1aq2¡2 NaBr1aq2 + I21aq2 Cl21aq2 + 2 NaBr1aq2¡2 NaCl1aq2 + Br21aq2 (a) Which elemental halogen would you predict is the most stable, upon mixing with other halides?
(a) Is the number of moles of ions present in a solution an intensive or an extensive property?
(b) Can you identify which one between 0.10 mol ZnCl2 and 0.1M ZnCl2 contains more Zn2+ ion? Why?
(c) How many milliliters of a 6.00 M NaOH solution are needed to provide 0.350 mol of NaOH?
(b) How many moles of KBr are present in 150 mL of a 0.112 M solution?
(c) How many milliliters of 6.1 M HCl solution are needed to obtain 0.150 mol of HCl?