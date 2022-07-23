Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 74b
Chapter 4, Problem 74b

(b) If you dilute 10.0 mL of the stock solution to a final volume of 0.250 L, what will be the concentration of the diluted solution?

Video transcript

Hey everyone, we're asked what is the concentration of a 75 millimeter of 2.50 Moeller per clerk acid solution diluted to 0.500 liters. To answer this question, we can go ahead and use the formula M one V one equals M two V two. And for this formula our units do have to be the same so we can convert our 75.0 mL to liters by using our dimensional analysis and we know that we have 10 to the third milliliters per one leader. This will get us to 0.075 L. Now let's go ahead and plug in our values. So we have 2.50 moller and we're going to multiply this by 0.075 L. This is going to be equal to our second polarity times its volume, which is 0.500 liters, Solving for our polarity. We can go ahead and divide both sides by 0.500 l And this will get us to a more clarity of 0.375 Moller, which is going to be our final answer. So I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
