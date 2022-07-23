Chapter 4, Problem 74b
(b) If you dilute 10.0 mL of the stock solution to a final volume of 0.250 L, what will be the concentration of the diluted solution?
Video transcript
Indicate the concentration of each ion present in the solution formed by mixing: (c) 3.60 g KCl in 75.0 mL of 0.250 M CaCl2 solution. Assume that the volumes are additive.
(b) If you take a 10.0-mL portion of the stock solution and dilute it to a total volume of 0.500 L, what will be the concentration of the final solution?
(a) How many milliliters of a stock solution of 6.0 M HNO3 would you have to use to prepare 110 mL of 0.500 M HNO3?
medical lab is testing a new anticancer drug on cancer cells. The drug stock solution concentration is 1.5 * 10-9 M, and 1.00 mL of this solution will be delivered to a dish containing 2.0 * 105 cancer cells in 5.00 mL of aqueous fluid. What is the ratio of drug molecules to the number of cancer cells in the dish?
Calicheamicin gamma-1, C55H74IN3O21S4, is one of the most potent antibiotics known: one molecule kills one bacterial cell. Describe how you would (carefully!) prepare 25.00 mL of an aqueous calicheamicin gamma-1 solution that could kill 1.0 * 108 bacteria, starting from a 5.00 * 10-9M stock solution of the antibiotic.
Pure acetic acid, known as glacial acetic acid, is a liquid with a density of 1.049 g/mL at 25 C. Calculate the molarity of a solution of acetic acid made by dissolving 20.00 mL of glacial acetic acid at 25 C in enough water to make 250.0 mL of solution.