Chapter 4, Problem 75

medical lab is testing a new anticancer drug on cancer cells. The drug stock solution concentration is 1.5 * 10-9 M, and 1.00 mL of this solution will be delivered to a dish containing 2.0 * 105 cancer cells in 5.00 mL of aqueous fluid. What is the ratio of drug molecules to the number of cancer cells in the dish?

