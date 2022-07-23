Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Reactions Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H+) between reactants. In this context, metal oxides, which are basic, react with acids to form water and a salt. Understanding the nature of acids and bases, as defined by the Brønsted-Lowry theory, is crucial for predicting the products of such reactions. Recommended video: Guided course 01:09 01:09 Acid-Base Reaction

Net Ionic Equations A net ionic equation represents the actual chemical species that are involved in a reaction, excluding spectator ions that do not participate. To write a net ionic equation, one must first identify the reactants and products, then eliminate ions that appear unchanged on both sides of the equation, focusing on the species that undergo a change. Recommended video: Guided course 00:51 00:51 Net Ionic Equations