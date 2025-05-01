Magnesium carbonate, magnesium oxide, and magnesium hydroxide are all white solids that react with acidic solutions. (a) Write a balanced molecular equation and a net ionic equation for the reaction that occurs when each substance reacts with a hydrochloric acid solution. (b) By observing the reactions in part (a), how could you distinguish any of the three magnesium substances from the other two?
Key Concepts
Acid-Base Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
Net Ionic Equations
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the following reactions, and identify the gas formed in each: (a) solid cadmium sulfide reacts with an aqueous solution of sulfuric acid (b) solid magnesium carbonate reacts with an aqueous solution of perchloric acid.
Write the balanced molecular and net ionic equations for each of the following neutralization reactions: (c) Aqueous nitric acid and aqueous ammonia react.
Because the oxide ion is basic, metal oxides react readily with acids. (a) Write the net ionic equation for the following reaction: FeO(s) + 2 HClO4(aq) → Fe(ClO4)2(aq) + H2O(l) (b) Based on the equation in part (a), write the net ionic equation for the reaction that occurs between NiO(s) and an aqueous solution of nitric acid.