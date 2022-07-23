Chapter 4, Problem 82c

(c) If 55.8 mL of a BaCl 2 solution is needed to precipitate all the sulfate ion in a 752-mg sample of Na 2 SO 4 , what is the molarity of the BaCl 2 solution?

