Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 82c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 4, Problem 82c

(c) If 55.8 mL of a BaCl2 solution is needed to precipitate all the sulfate ion in a 752-mg sample of Na2SO4, what is the molarity of the BaCl2 solution?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone. Our question here states that one strontium fluoride reacts with sodium carbonate. Solid strontium carbonate is formed. Were asked to calculate the polarity of our strontium fluoride solution 1st. Let's go ahead and write out our reaction. So we were told that we have sodium carbonate and this is Aquarius and we react it with strontium fluoride, which is also Aquarius. And when these two react, we end up with solid strontium chrome eight and sodium fluoride. Now, before we move forward, let's go ahead and balance this out. As we could see in our react inside, we have two of sodium. So we'll need to add a coefficient of two prior to our sodium fluoride. Looking at everything else, we can already see that it is completely balanced out. And we can go ahead and move on with our question. Starting off with our 642 mg of sodium carbonate. We're going to convert this into grams and we know that we have 10 to the third milligrams per one g. Next, we're going to take sodium carbonates, Mueller mass which is 105.99 g or one mole. Now we're going to look at our multiple ratios between sodium carbonate, which is one more hmm, one more of strontium fluoride and this will get us a value of 6.57 times 10 to the negative third mole of strontium fluoride. And since we want the polarity of our strontium fluoride. We're going to take that value of 6.57 times 10 to the negative third mole And divide it by 43.2 ml. And since we want this in, leaders were going to use dimensional analysis and we know that we have 10 to the third middle leaders per one leader. And this is going to get us to a more clarity of 0. of strontium fluoride. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(d) If 45.3 mL of a 0.108 M HCl solution is needed to neutralize a solution of KOH, how many grams of KOH must be present in the solution?

622
views
Textbook Question

(a) How many milliliters of 0.120 M HCl are needed to completely neutralize 50.0 mL of 0.101 M Ba(OH)2 solution?

981
views
Textbook Question

(b) How many milliliters of 0.125 M H2SO4 are needed to neutralize 0.200 g of NaOH?

805
views
Textbook Question

The distinctive odor of vinegar is due to acetic acid, CH3COOH, which reacts with sodium hydroxide according to: CH3COOH1aq2 + NaOH1aq2¡ H2O1l2 + NaCH3COO1aq2 If 3.45 mL of vinegar needs 42.5 mL of 0.115 M NaOH to reach the equivalence point in a titration, how many grams of acetic acid are in a 1.00-qt sample of this vinegar?

1270
views
Textbook Question

A 4.36-g sample of an unknown alkali metal hydroxide is dissolved in 100.0 mL of water. An acid–base indicator is added, and the resulting solution is titrated with 2.50 M HCl(aq) solution. The indicator changes color, signaling that the equivalence point has been reached, after 17.0 mL of the hydrochloric acid solution has been added. (a) What is the molar mass of the metal hydroxide?

1602
views
Textbook Question

A 4.36-g sample of an unknown alkali metal hydroxide is dissolved in 100.0 mL of water. An acid–base indicator is added, and the resulting solution is titrated with 2.50 M HCl(aq) solution. The indicator changes color, signaling that the equivalence point has been reached, after 17.0 mL of the hydrochloric acid solution has been added. (b) What is the identity of the alkali metal cation: Li+, Na+, K+, Rb+, or Cs+?

455
views