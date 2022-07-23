(a) How many milliliters of 0.120 M HCl are needed to completely neutralize 50.0 mL of 0.101 M Ba(OH)2 solution?
The distinctive odor of vinegar is due to acetic acid, CH3COOH, which reacts with sodium hydroxide according to: CH3COOH1aq2 + NaOH1aq2¡ H2O1l2 + NaCH3COO1aq2 If 3.45 mL of vinegar needs 42.5 mL of 0.115 M NaOH to reach the equivalence point in a titration, how many grams of acetic acid are in a 1.00-qt sample of this vinegar?
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Key Concepts
Titration
Molarity
Stoichiometry
A solution of 100.0 mL of 0.200 M KOH is mixed with a solution of 200.0 mL of 0.150 M NiSO4. (a) Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs.
(b) How many milliliters of 0.125 M H2SO4 are needed to neutralize 0.200 g of NaOH?
A 4.36-g sample of an unknown alkali metal hydroxide is dissolved in 100.0 mL of water. An acid–base indicator is added, and the resulting solution is titrated with 2.50 M HCl(aq) solution. The indicator changes color, signaling that the equivalence point has been reached, after 17.0 mL of the hydrochloric acid solution has been added. (b) What is the identity of the alkali metal cation: Li+, Na+, K+, Rb+, or Cs+?
A solution of 100.0 mL of 0.200 M KOH is mixed with a solution of 200.0 mL of 0.150 M NiSO4. (b) What precipitate forms?