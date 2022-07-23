Open Question
In a sugar tolerance test, a patient needs to drink a glucose (C6H12O6) solution containing 100g glucose. Given that one cup is 350 mL, calculate the molarity of glucose in the glucose solution.
(a) Which will have the highest concentration of potassium ions: 0.20 M KCl, 0.15 M K2CrO4, or 0.080 M K3PO4?
(b) Which will contain the greater number of moles of potassium ion: 30.0 mL of 0.15 M K2CrO4 or 25.0 mL of 0.080 M K3PO4
Ignoring protolysis reactions, indicate the concentration of each ion or molecule present in the following solutions: (d) a mixture of 45.0 mL of 0.272 M NaCl and 65.0 mL of 0.0247 M (NH4)2CO3. Assume that the volumes are additive.
Indicate the concentration of each ion present in the solution formed by mixing: (a) 42.0 mL of 0.170 M NaOH with 37.6 mL of 0.400 M NaOH.
Indicate the concentration of each ion present in the solution formed by mixing: (b) 44.0 mL of 0.100 M Na2SO4 with 25.0 mL of 0.150 M KCl