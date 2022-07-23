Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 54b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 5, Problem 54b

Consider the data about gold metal in Exercise 5.26(b). (b) Suppose that the same amount of heat is added to two 10.0-g blocks of metal, both initially at the same temperature. One block is gold metal, and one is iron metal. Which block will have the greater rise in temperature after the addition of the heat?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us to consider two metal blocks, each weighing 250 g. One block is made of titanium and the others made of platinum. Each block absorbs 16.34 kg of heat identify which of the two metal blocks will have a higher rise in temperature. The molar heat capacities of titanium and platinum are 25.03 jewels per mole times degrees Celsius and 25.86 joules per mole times degrees Celsius, respectively. So the blocks have the same mass, but we are given more heat capacity. So we're going to heat capacity program. So the molar mass of titanium is 0.87 grams Permal and the molar mass a platinum is 195 0. grams per mole. So now we need to divide by our molar masses. So for titanium We have 0.3 jules per mole times degrees Celsius Divided by the Molar Mass. So 47 0.87 grams per mole. And that equals 0.5- jules. Programs, times degrees Celsius and for platinum That is 25 0. jules Permal times degrees Celsius, Divided by 0.8 grams per mole And that equals 0. jules programs, times degrees Celsius. So platinum requires less program to increase the temperature so it will have the higher temperature increase. So our answer here is platinum. Thank you for watching. Bye
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(b) Calculate the energy needed for this temperature change.

1316
views
Textbook Question

The specific heat of octane, C8H18(l), is 2.22 J•g/K. (a) How many J of heat are needed to raise the temperature of 80.0 g of octane from 10.0 to 25.0 °C?

1217
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

The specific heat of octane, C8H18(l), is 2.22 J•g/K. (b) Which will require more heat, increasing the temperature of 1 mol of C8H18(l), by a certain amount or increasing the temperature of 1 mol of H2O(l) by the same amount?

2232
views
Textbook Question

Consider the data about gold metal in Exercise 5.26(b). (c) What is the molar heat capacity of Au(s)?

588
views
Textbook Question

When a 6.50-g sample of solid sodium hydroxide dissolves in 100.0 g of water in a coffee-cup calorimeter (Figure 5.18), the temperature rises from 21.6 to 37.8 °C (a) Calculate the quantity of heat (in kJ) released in the reaction.

1832
views
Textbook Question

When a 6.50-g sample of solid sodium hydroxide dissolves in 100.0 g of water in a coffee-cup calorimeter (Figure 5.18), the temperature rises from 21.6 to 37.8 °C (b) Using your result from part (a), calculate H (in kJ/mol KOH) for the solution process. Assume that the specific heat of the solution is the same as that of pure water.

582
views
1
comments