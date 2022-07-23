Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 53a
Chapter 5, Problem 53a

The specific heat of octane, C8H18(l), is 2.22 J•g/K. (a) How many J of heat are needed to raise the temperature of 80.0 g of octane from 10.0 to 25.0 °C?

Hey everyone. So ask the heat and goals to raise the temperature of 100 g of acetone From negative 25°C to 25°C. considering that it has a specific heat of 2.15 jewels her grand tom Celsius, we'll call that the amount of heat transferred equals the mass of the solution. Count the specific heat of the solution times the temperature change. We're looking for cute. The mass is 100 g. The specific heat, It's 2.15 jules. Programs tom Celsius and the temperature change. It's 25°C -25°C. Could you give us 50°C and the buyers are gonna get cute. It was 100 g Times 2.15 jules programs, times degrees Celsius Times 50°C. Thank you. It's 10,750 goals, Which is 1.08 Times 10 to the four draws. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful
