Chapter 5, Problem 53a
The specific heat of octane, C8H18(l), is 2.22 J•g/K. (a) How many J of heat are needed to raise the temperature of 80.0 g of octane from 10.0 to 25.0 °C?
Video transcript
(c) What is the heat capacity of 185 g of liquid water?
(d) How many kJ of heat are needed to raise the temperature of 5.00 kg of liquid water from 24.6 to 46.2 °C?
(b) Calculate the energy needed for this temperature change.
The specific heat of octane, C8H18(l), is 2.22 J•g/K. (b) Which will require more heat, increasing the temperature of 1 mol of C8H18(l), by a certain amount or increasing the temperature of 1 mol of H2O(l) by the same amount?
Consider the data about gold metal in Exercise 5.26(b). (b) Suppose that the same amount of heat is added to two 10.0-g blocks of metal, both initially at the same temperature. One block is gold metal, and one is iron metal. Which block will have the greater rise in temperature after the addition of the heat?
Consider the data about gold metal in Exercise 5.26(b). (c) What is the molar heat capacity of Au(s)?