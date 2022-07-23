Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 53b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 5, Problem 53b

The specific heat of octane, C8H18(l), is 2.22 J•g/K. (b) Which will require more heat, increasing the temperature of 1 mol of C8H18(l), by a certain amount or increasing the temperature of 1 mol of H2O(l) by the same amount?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to identify which between one mole of water or one mole of acetic acid will cries more heat to increase the temperature by one degree. At the specific heat of acetic acid is 2.043 jules. Programs kelvin. So first we're going to convert to moles Using the more mass, the more mass of acetic acid is 60 0.6 grams Permal. The molar mass of water is 18 .02 g per mole. And now we can convert to moles. So for acetic acid, we're going to take our heat capacity to point 043 jules, her grams times kelvin. We're going to multiply by the molar mass. So 60.6 grams per mole And that equals 0.7 jules Permal times kelvin. Next we're going to do the same for water. So its specific heat is for .184 jules per grams times killed in Are going to multiply by its molar mass, which is 18.02 grams per mole. And that equals 0.40 jules Permal times kelvin. So acetic acid Is going to require more heat to increase the temperature by 1° because it is our larger number. So our answer is acetic acid. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(d) How many kJ of heat are needed to raise the temperature of 5.00 kg of liquid water from 24.6 to 46.2 °C?

1534
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

(b) Calculate the energy needed for this temperature change.

1316
views
Textbook Question

The specific heat of octane, C8H18(l), is 2.22 J•g/K. (a) How many J of heat are needed to raise the temperature of 80.0 g of octane from 10.0 to 25.0 °C?

1217
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Consider the data about gold metal in Exercise 5.26(b). (b) Suppose that the same amount of heat is added to two 10.0-g blocks of metal, both initially at the same temperature. One block is gold metal, and one is iron metal. Which block will have the greater rise in temperature after the addition of the heat?

667
views
Textbook Question

Consider the data about gold metal in Exercise 5.26(b). (c) What is the molar heat capacity of Au(s)?

588
views
Textbook Question

When a 6.50-g sample of solid sodium hydroxide dissolves in 100.0 g of water in a coffee-cup calorimeter (Figure 5.18), the temperature rises from 21.6 to 37.8 °C (a) Calculate the quantity of heat (in kJ) released in the reaction.

1832
views