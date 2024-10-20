Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
- A sample of a hydrocarbon is combusted completely in O21g2 to produce 21.83 g CO21g2, 4.47 g H2O1g2, and 311 kJ of heat. (a) What is the mass of the hydrocarbon sample that was combusted?
Problem 125
- The methane molecule, CH4, has the geometry shown in Figure 2.17. Imagine a hypothetical process in which the methane molecule is 'expanded,' by simultaneously extending all four C—H bonds to infinity. We then have the process CH41g2¡C1g2 + 4 H1g2 (a) Compare this process with the reverse of the reaction that represents the standard enthalpy of formation of CH41g2.
Problem 126
- One of the best-selling light, or low-calorie, beers is 4.2% alcohol by volume and a 355-mL serving contains 110 Calories; remember: 1 Calorie = 1000 cal = 1 kcal. To estimate the percentage of Calories that comes from the alcohol, consider the following questions. (a) Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction of ethanol, C2H5OH, with oxygen to make carbon dioxide and water. (b) Use enthalpies of formation in Appendix C to determine ΔH for this reaction. (c) If 4.2% of the total volume is ethanol and the density of ethanol is 0.789 g/mL, what mass of ethanol does a 355-mL serving of light beer contain? (d) How many Calories are released by the metabolism of ethanol, the reaction from part (a)? (e) What percentage of the 110 Calories comes from the ethanol?
Problem 127