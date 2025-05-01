(a) A serving of a particular ready-to-serve brown & wild rice meal contains 4.5 g fat, 42 g carbohydrate, and 4.0 g protein. Estimate the number of calories in a serving.
A hamburger contains 28 g fat, 46 g carbohydrate, and 25 g protein. What is the fuel value in kJ in one hamburger? How many calories does it provide?
Key Concepts
Caloric Value of Macronutrients
Conversion Between Energy Units
Total Energy Calculation
The heat of combustion of ethanol, C2H5OH(l), is -1367 kJ/mol. A bottle of stout (dark beer) contains up to 6.0% ethanol by mass. Assuming the density of the beer to be 1.0 g/mL, what is the caloric content due to the alcohol (ethanol) in a bottle of beer (500 mL)?
The standard enthalpies of formation of gaseous propyne (C3H4), propylene (C3H6), and propane (C3H8) are +185.4, +20.4, and -103.8 kJ/mol, respectively. (c) Which is the most efficient fuel in terms of heat evolved per unit mass?
The heat of combustion of fructose, C6H12O6, is -2812 kJ/mol. If a fresh golden delicious apple weighing 120 g contains 16.0 g of fructose, what caloric content does the fructose contribute to the apple?
(b) A particular chip snack food is composed of 12% protein, 14% fat, and the rest carbohydrate. What percentage of the calorie content of this food is fat?