Chapter 6, Problem 62

For the table that follows, write which orbital goes with the quantum numbers. Don't worry about x, y, z subscripts. If the quantum numbers are not allowed, write 'not allowed.' n l ml Orbital 2 1 -1 2p (example) 1 0 0 3 -3 2 3 2 -2 2 0 -1 0 0 0 4 2 1 5 3 0

