Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Chapter 6, Problem 65c

(c) What can you say about the average distance from the nucleus of an electron in a 2s orbital as compared with a 3s orbital?

everyone in this video. We're being asked for the average distance of the electrons of a one S orbital and a four S orbital and which would be larger. So in general for the same kind of orbital, because we have both ss here, the larger the end value, the greater the average distance of an electron from the nucleus of an atom. So here we're we're dealing with the s orbital. Right, Let's go ahead and write that. So we're gonna see here. We have one S and four S and we're dealing with the S orbital. So we're comparing these two. We have to compare the end values and let's mark that in reddish pink. We have our end values here. So if we're comparing n equals to four vs n equals to one which was larger. Well, of course four is greater than one. So everything That one s is either larger, smaller than four s. And the answer would be The the one s orbital is smaller, then A four S orbital. Alright, just go and highlight that. So this is going to be our final answer for this problem.
