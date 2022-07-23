Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Brown 14th Edition Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms Problem 65d
Chapter 6, Problem 65d

(d) For the hydrogen atom, list the following orbitals in order of increasing energy (that is, most stable ones first): 4f, 6s, 3d, 1s, 2p.

Hello. Everyone in this video, we're arranging the given orbital's in order of decreasing energy. So we have these numbers to work with here. So decreasing energy meaning from the highest to lowest. Alright, so we're given five partial sets of quantum numbers. So in this scenario we can take into account our end on. So the bigger the end value, the higher in energy the orbital are so I'll go ahead and rewrite the given orbital's. So here we have five f three s 60 for us And seven p. All the number of values that you see here are going to be our end values. So We have 5, 6, 3, 4 and seven and just going from highest to lowest. So our highest number would be seven pete, then six deep five four S. And our lowest energy Is going to be three of us. And this is going to be our final answer for this problem.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Sketch the shape and orientation of the following types of orbitals: (a) s.

Textbook Question

Sketch the shape and orientation of the following types of orbitals: (c) dx2 - y2.

Textbook Question

(c) What can you say about the average distance from the nucleus of an electron in a 2s orbital as compared with a 3s orbital?

Textbook Question

(a) With reference to Figure 6.19, what is the relationship between the number of nodes in an s orbital and the value of the principal quantum number?

Textbook Question

(b) Identify the number of nodes; that is, identify places where the electron density is zero, in the 2px orbital; in the 3s orbital.

Textbook Question

(d) For the hydrogen atom, list the following orbitals in order of increasing energy: 3s, 2s, 2p, 5s, 4d.

