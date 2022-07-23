Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Orbitals Atomic orbitals are regions in an atom where there is a high probability of finding electrons. They are defined by quantum numbers and have distinct shapes, such as s, p, d, and f orbitals. Each type of orbital has a specific geometric configuration that influences the chemical properties of the atom. Recommended video: Guided course 01:51 01:51 Atomic Orbitals Example

d-Orbitals d-orbitals are a set of five orbitals that are more complex in shape compared to s and p orbitals. They are important for transition metals and can hold a maximum of ten electrons. The dx2 - y2 orbital, in particular, has a unique shape that resembles a four-leaf clover, oriented along the x and y axes. Recommended video: Guided course 02:06 02:06 d Orbital Orientations