Orbital Shapes and Orientation

Orbitals are regions in an atom where there is a high probability of finding electrons. The 2p orbitals, which include px, py, and pz, have distinct shapes and orientations in three-dimensional space. The px orbital, for example, is oriented along the x-axis, while the py and pz orbitals are oriented along the y and z axes, respectively. This directional character influences how atoms interact and bond with one another.