Atomic Orbitals Atomic orbitals are regions in an atom where there is a high probability of finding electrons. They are defined by quantum mechanics and come in various shapes and sizes, corresponding to different energy levels. The most common types of orbitals are s, p, d, and f, each with unique characteristics that influence the chemical behavior of atoms. Recommended video: Guided course 01:51 01:51 Atomic Orbitals Example

Shape of s Orbitals s orbitals are spherical in shape and are the simplest type of atomic orbital. They have no angular nodes, meaning the probability of finding an electron is uniform in all directions around the nucleus. The size of the s orbital increases with the principal quantum number, indicating that higher energy s orbitals are larger and can accommodate electrons further from the nucleus. Recommended video: Guided course 01:41 01:41 Angular Momentum Quantum Number and Orbital Shape