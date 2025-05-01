Half Arrows in Orbital Diagrams

In orbital diagrams, half arrows represent individual electrons within the orbitals. Each arrow points either up or down, indicating the spin of the electron, which can be either 'up' (spin +1/2) or 'down' (spin -1/2). This notation is crucial for adhering to the Pauli Exclusion Principle, which states that no two electrons in an atom can have the same set of quantum numbers.