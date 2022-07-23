Chapter 6, Problem 77a
Identify the specific element that corresponds to each of the following electron configurations and indicate the number of unpaired electrons for each: (a) 1s22s2
Video transcript
For each element, indicate the number of valence electrons, core electrons, and unpaired electrons in the ground state: (c) fluorine.
Write the condensed electron configurations for the following atoms and indicate how many unpaired electrons each has: (a) Mg.
Write the condensed electron configurations for the following atoms and indicate how many unpaired electrons each has: (f) Lu.
Identify the specific element that corresponds to each of the following electron configurations and indicate the number of unpaired electrons for each: (c) 3Ar44s13d5
Identify the specific element that corresponds to each of the following electron configurations and indicate the number of unpaired electrons for each: (d) 3Kr45s24d105p4.
(a) What does the term paramagnetism mean? (b) How can one determine experimentally whether a substance is paramagnetic? (c) Which of the following ions would you expect to be paramagnetic: O2+ , N22 -, Li2+ , O22 - ? For those ions that are paramagnetic, determine the number of unpaired electrons.