Chapter 6, Problem 77c

Identify the specific element that corresponds to each of the following electron configurations and indicate the number of unpaired electrons for each: (c) 3Ar44s13d5

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the noble gas core in the electron configuration. In this case, '3Ar' refers to the electron configuration of Argon, which is a noble gas. The electron configuration of Argon is [Ne]3s^23p^6. Analyze the remaining part of the electron configuration after the noble gas core. Here, it is '4s1 3d5'. This indicates that after filling the Argon core, one electron goes into the 4s orbital and five electrons go into the 3d orbitals. View full solution Determine the element by adding the electrons in the configuration to the atomic number of Argon (which is 18). The configuration beyond Argon includes 1 electron in 4s and 5 electrons in 3d, totaling 6 additional electrons. Thus, 18 (Argon) + 6 = 24, which is the atomic number of Chromium (Cr). To find the number of unpaired electrons, look at the orbitals beyond the noble gas core. In the 4s orbital, there is 1 electron (unpaired). In the 3d orbitals, with 5 electrons, each electron will singly occupy each of the five 3d orbitals (according to Hund's Rule), resulting in 5 unpaired electrons. Sum the total number of unpaired electrons: 1 unpaired electron from the 4s orbital + 5 unpaired electrons from the 3d orbitals = 6 unpaired electrons.

