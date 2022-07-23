Skip to main content
Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 102d
Chapter 8, Problem 102d

One scale for electronegativity is based on the concept that the electronegativity of any atom is proportional to the ionization energy of the atom minus its electron affinity: electronegativity = k1I - EA2, where k is a proportionality constant. (d) Use your result from part (c) to determine the electronegativities of Cl and O using this scale. Use your result to determine the electronegativity of Cl using this scale.

Hey everyone in this example, we're told that the relative way to give a value for electro negativity is using ionization energy and electron affinity of an element. We're told that electro negativity can be calculated by taking the rate constant and multiplying it by the difference between the ionization energy and electron affinity of an atom. We need to calculate the value of the rate constant K. Given the election negativity of chlorine of three point oh and we need to calculate the election negativity of hydrogen using this method. So what we should do is because they want us to find our value for the rate constant K. We're going to take this equation for electro negativity and isolate it for K. So to isolate for K we're going to divide both sides by the ionization energy minus the electron affinity on both ends of our equation. And so this means that our new equation is going to be that our rate constant K is equal to the electro negativity value divided by the difference between ionization energy and electron affinity of our given atom. So in this case the prompt tells us that for the rate constant or sorry for the election negativity of chlorine, we have a value of 3.0, so we're going to plug that in And we want to divide by the difference between the ionization energy and electron affinity. So we're going to look up in our textbooks, our ionization energy rather our first ionization energy of chlorine. And in our textbooks we're going to see that that's equal to a value of 1251 kg joules per mole. So we're going to plug that in above for our first ionization energy of chlorine. And now we want to subtract this from our electron affinity of chlorine. So when we look that up for the chlorine atom, we would see in our textbooks that chlorine has an electron affinity of negative 349 kg jewels Permal. So we would plug that in above negative 3 49 kg jewels Permal. And what we're going to do is let's complete this parentheses here. We're going to simplify this so that we have rate constant is equal to the election negativity of chlorine 3.0. Divided by the difference between these two numbers is going to give us a value of 1600 since we would instead add them together, Since we have minus a negative. And this is going to give us our value for rate constant equal to 1.875 times 10 to the negative third power in scientific notation. So this is going to be our first answer here for our rate constant K. And now we want to go ahead and use this to find the electro negativity of hydrogen for our second part of our answer. So what we're going to have is that our election negativity following the given equation is equal to our rate constant, which we just found above as 1.875 times 10 to the negative third power. This is then multiplied by the difference between our ionization energy and electron affinity of hydrogen. So we want to go ahead and look those up. So we're going to find the first ionization energy of hydrogen In our textbooks. And we will see that that's equal to a value of 1, kg jewels Permal. So we would plug that in above. And then we also want to look up our electron affinity of hydrogen. And so we would see in our textbooks that that's equal to a value of negative 73 kg jewels Permal. So we're going to plug that in for electron affinity and what we're going to get Is a value equal to 2.59 which we can round to about 2.60 as our final answer for our electro negativity of hydrogen. So this is again our electro negativity of hydrogen. So everything boxed in represents our final answers to complete this example. So I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. And I will see everyone in the next practice video
