Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Brown 14th Edition Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding Problem 102c
Chapter 8, Problem 102c

One scale for electronegativity is based on the concept that the electronegativity of any atom is proportional to the ionization energy of the atom minus its electron affinity: electronegativity = k1I - EA2, where k is a proportionality constant. (c) By using data in Chapter 7, determine the value of k that would lead to an electronegativity of 4.0 for F under this definition.

everyone in this example, we're told that one way to give a relative value for election negativity is based on the ionization energy and electron affinity of a given element. We're told that the election negativity can be determined from the following equation where we take the rate constant K. Multiplied by the difference between ionization energy and electron affinity of given adam. We need to calculate the value of the rate constant K. Given the election negativity of chlorine as 3.0 from the periodic table. So because we need to find the value for K. We're going to isolate K in our given equation for electro negativity. So we're going to divide both sides by the difference between the ionization energy an electron affinity. And so that means we can simplify this so that we have the rate constant equal to the election negativity divided by the difference between the ionization energy and electron affinity. So what we're going to do is calculate based on that given election negativity value of chlorine. So we'll have that K is equal to The given election negativity from the prompt for Chlorine as 3.0. And this is going to be divided by the ionization energy of chlorine. Which we're going to want to look up in our textbooks. So we will see that the first ionization energy of chlorine in our textbooks is going to equal a value Of 1251 kg jewels Permal. And we also want to look up our electron affinity of chlorine. Which in our textbooks we would see is equal to a value of negative 349 kg joules Permal. So we're going to plug in those units above. So we would have 1251 minus the electron affinity of chlorine being negative 349. And we're going to close off our parentheses here. So what we would get for our value of rate constant is that it's equal to a value of 1.875 times 10 to the negative 3rd power. And this would be our final answer for our rate constant and our equation for electro negativity of chlorine. So this completes this example. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise I'll see everyone in the next practice video.
