Chapter 8, Problem 102b
One scale for electronegativity is based on the concept that the electronegativity of any atom is proportional to the ionization energy of the atom minus its electron affinity: electronegativity = k1I - EA2, where k is a proportionality constant. (b) Why are both ionization energy and electron affinity relevant to the notion of electronegativity?
The Ti2+ ion is isoelectronic with the Ca atom. (c) What charge would Ti have to be isoelectronic with Ca2+ ?
Consider the molecule C4H5N, which has the connectivity shown below. (a) After the Lewis structure for the molecule is completed, how many s and how many p bonds are there in this molecule?
The electron affinity of oxygen is -141 kJ/mol, corresponding to the reaction O(g) + e- → O-(g). The lattice energy of K2O(s) is 2238 kJ/mol. Use these data along with data in Appendix C and Figure 7.10 to calculate the 'second electron affinity' of oxygen, corresponding to the reaction O-(g) + e- → O2-(g)
One scale for electronegativity is based on the concept that the electronegativity of any atom is proportional to the ionization energy of the atom minus its electron affinity: electronegativity = k1I - EA2, where k is a proportionality constant. (c) By using data in Chapter 7, determine the value of k that would lead to an electronegativity of 4.0 for F under this definition.
One scale for electronegativity is based on the concept that the electronegativity of any atom is proportional to the ionization energy of the atom minus its electron affinity: electronegativity = k1I - EA2, where k is a proportionality constant. (d) Use your result from part (c) to determine the electronegativities of Cl and O using this scale. Use your result to determine the electronegativity of Cl using this scale.
Acetylene (C2H2) and nitrogen (N2) both contain a triple bond, but they differ greatly in their chemical properties. (b) By referring to Appendix C, look up the enthalpies of formation of acetylene and nitrogen. Which compound is more stable?