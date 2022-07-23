Skip to main content
Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 102b
Chapter 8, Problem 102b

One scale for electronegativity is based on the concept that the electronegativity of any atom is proportional to the ionization energy of the atom minus its electron affinity: electronegativity = k1I - EA2, where k is a proportionality constant. (b) Why are both ionization energy and electron affinity relevant to the notion of electronegativity?

Video transcript

hey everyone in this example, it says that one way to give a relative value of electro negativity is based on the ionization energy and the electron affinity of the element. So the electron negativity value can be calculated using the following equation, we need to identify any statements that correctly describe why electro negativity is based on ionization energy and electron affinity. Now looking at that equation, they give us for electro negativity, we would recognize this as K Our rate constant multiplied by the difference between our ionization energy and our electron affinity. In order to calculate electro negativity. And looking at statement one, it says that ionization energy measures how difficult it is to remove electrons. We can definitely agree with that so far, which can be a reflection of how strong an electron in the atom is attracted to its nucleus. And we would definitely agree with this entire statement because it's an accurate definition of ionization energy and because we know electro negativity is related to the attraction of electrons within a bond between two atoms. This correct definition of ionization energy describing the electrons attraction to the nucleus of an atom is definitely relatable and helpful in describing as to why ionization energy can be used to calculate electro negativity. So we can go ahead and confirm that statement. One is a correct statement for an answer choice. Moving on to statement two, we have that electoral, sorry, electron affinity electron affinity measures how difficult it is to add electrons so far. I can agree with that, which can be a reflection of how strong an electron in another atom is attracted to its nucleus. And we would also definitely agree with the second part of the statement here, meaning that we have a proper definition of electron affinity which shows its relation to electrons and electro negativity as a whole. So we can confirm that statement two is also a correct choice in being helpful in explaining as to why it's related to the calculation for electro negativity. Moving on to statement three, it states that the ionization energy and electron affinity both measure how negative the energies are in the addition and removal of electrons. We would definitely rule this statement out. It is not a correct statement based on our definitions that we did confirm above for both ionization energy and electron affinity. So moving on to statement for it states that the electron affinity and electro negativity are the same and we would actually completely disagree with that. We know that they're not the same electron affinity has its own definition, which we defined above in statement to here. And so that means that the only correct statements to explain why electro negativity is based on ionization energy and electron affinity is statements one and two which correctly define these two terms. So one and two are final answers. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise, I will see everyone in the next practice video
